Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $133.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $131.22 and a one year high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $361.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

