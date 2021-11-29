Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.20 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.06 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.20. The firm has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

