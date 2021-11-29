CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. CURO Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 176,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 6,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

