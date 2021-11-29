Culp (CULP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Culp has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 15,938.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Culp worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

