Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 518,823 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 97.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 518,823 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.16. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

