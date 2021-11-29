Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 33,300 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 73.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ASAI stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. Research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

