Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Old Second Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 205,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.30. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. Research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $34,714.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,668.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $123,718. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

