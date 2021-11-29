Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alta Equipment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

NYSE:ALTG opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $491.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $692,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.