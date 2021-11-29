Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSV. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSV. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $881.72 million, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $55.02.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

