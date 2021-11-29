Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $212,000 Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

