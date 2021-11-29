Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $7.94 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $388.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.17.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

