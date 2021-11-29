Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 3,033 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of AVROBIO worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AVROBIO by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AVROBIO by 13.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AVROBIO by 68.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 187,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.