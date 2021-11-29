Cryptopay 24 Hour Volume Hits $75.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00234395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00088698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

