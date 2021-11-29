Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.10. 19,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,937,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

