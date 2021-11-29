CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Coastal Investment Management L.P.

Coastal Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 4.2% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $234.16 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.24 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,899 shares of company stock worth $40,894,444. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

