Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 28,424 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mosaic by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 164,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.32 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

