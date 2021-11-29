Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $253.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.44. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $261.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.