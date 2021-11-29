Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of CRI opened at $102.57 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,235 shares of company stock worth $11,136,557. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

