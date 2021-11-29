Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 60.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $458.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.15. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $470.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

