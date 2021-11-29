Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII opened at $183.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

