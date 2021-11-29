Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,159,000 after buying an additional 235,548 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $46.00 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

