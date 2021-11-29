Critical Survey: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 26.89% 28.74% 15.43% Kyocera 7.55% 4.96% 3.73%

This table compares Intel and Kyocera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $77.87 billion 2.55 $20.90 billion $5.15 9.47 Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.52 $848.01 million $3.29 18.33

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Kyocera. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Intel has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intel and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 11 15 7 0 1.88 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intel presently has a consensus target price of $56.35, indicating a potential upside of 15.53%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than Kyocera.

Dividends

Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Intel pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kyocera pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intel has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Intel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intel beats Kyocera on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCG segment includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market. The IOTG segment offers compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for the retail, manufacturing, health care, energy, automotive, and government market segments. The NSG segment constitutes of NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives. The PSG segment contains programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, including communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive. The

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

