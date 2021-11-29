Critical Survey: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) vs. Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Easterly Government Properties and Tritax Big Box REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.68%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 9.50% 1.91% 1.01% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Tritax Big Box REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.43 $11.96 million $0.30 70.44 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

