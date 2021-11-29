Critical Comparison: Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) vs. COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get COMSovereign alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for COMSovereign and Ability, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMSovereign and Ability’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 8.85 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Ability $1.73 million 0.23 -$6.71 million N/A N/A

Ability has lower revenue, but higher earnings than COMSovereign.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares COMSovereign and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94% Ability N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

COMSovereign has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of 5.52, meaning that its share price is 452% more volatile than the S&P 500.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Ability Company Profile

Ability, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence tools. It serves to security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication. Ability was founded on September 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.