CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.13. 32,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,720. CRH has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,744,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 24.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,229,000 after buying an additional 407,343 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 50.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,761,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 73.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CRH by 2,759.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 286,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

