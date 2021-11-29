Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 152.6% in November

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the October 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $115,000.

USOI opened at $4.89 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.2793 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.27.

