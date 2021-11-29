Credit Suisse Group Boosts Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $50.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.39%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

