Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,902 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 210,044 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after purchasing an additional 292,368 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 945,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,378,000 after purchasing an additional 81,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $77.78 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.67.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

