Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Carriage Services worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Carriage Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 366.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $55.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $881.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

