Credit Suisse AG Has $449,000 Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Personalis were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Personalis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $13.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $626.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

