Credit Suisse AG Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Bancshares worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FBMS stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $822.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.18. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%. Analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.