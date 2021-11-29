Credit Suisse AG Has $417,000 Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Horizon Bancorp worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBNC opened at $19.86 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $864.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

HBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

