Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $123.52

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.52 and last traded at $123.95, with a volume of 20370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.27.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after acquiring an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

