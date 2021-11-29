Covalent Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $54.35 million and $7.50 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covalent has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.54 or 0.07526651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,857.60 or 0.99858512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

