Counos X (CCXX) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for $54.19 or 0.00094731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Counos X has a market capitalization of $967.92 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00063291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00072761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00097133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.31 or 0.07501126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.00 or 1.00152363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,860,247 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

