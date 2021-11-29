Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Corteva by 4.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.83 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

