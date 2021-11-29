Convex Finance (CVX) Hits One Day Volume of $21.11 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.07 or 0.00046830 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $21.11 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00098332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.56 or 0.07463054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.70 or 1.00113237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 75,297,919 coins and its circulating supply is 37,231,499 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

