Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the October 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.20.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.