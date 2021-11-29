Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at $1,669,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 396.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 27.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 53,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 33.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.34. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

