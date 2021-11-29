CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

CompX International has increased its dividend payment by 190.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX opened at $22.01 on Monday. CompX International has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

