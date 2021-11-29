Comparing Trevali Mining (TREVF) & Its Rivals

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS: TREVF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Trevali Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.22% 2.46% Trevali Mining Competitors -2,152.12% 6.77% -0.01%

This table compares Trevali Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million -$239.33 million -2.55 Trevali Mining Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.33

Trevali Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trevali Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Trevali Mining Competitors 691 2356 2732 110 2.38

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus price target of $0.24, indicating a potential upside of 88.53%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Trevali Mining rivals beat Trevali Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

