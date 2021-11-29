Comerica Bank Trims Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,738 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of SM Energy worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 38.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after acquiring an additional 726,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SM Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 706,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 5.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

