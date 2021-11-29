Comerica Bank Sells 2,956 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 104,616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

