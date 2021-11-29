Comerica Bank Sells 1,521 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Materion worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTRN opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.42. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

