Comerica Bank Grows Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,547 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,578 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Macerich by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

In other Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

