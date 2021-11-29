Columbus Point LLP Takes $13.26 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Columbus Point LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,000. Canadian National Railway makes up about 6.3% of Columbus Point LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $126.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

