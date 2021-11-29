Columbus Point LLP Sells 29,529 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Columbus Point LLP reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 81.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,529 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 0.7% of Columbus Point LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,537,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $250.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of -139.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.85. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

