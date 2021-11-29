Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

