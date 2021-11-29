Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

