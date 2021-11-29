Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 670 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $628,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,976,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.104 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

